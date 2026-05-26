More than 900 infected and over 200 dead: the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo continues to worsen. To stop the spread of the virus, authorities are taking strict protective measures at funerals.

Christian Thumshirn

The Ebola epidemic in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is increasingly spiraling out of control. According to the authorities and international aid organizations, more than 900 infections have now been registered and over 200 people have already died.

The provinces of Ituri and North Kivu are particularly affected - regions that have been suffering from conflict, displacement and poor healthcare for years.

Funerals are considered a particularly high risk

The World Health Organization speaks of an "extremely serious" situation. Traditional funerals, where relatives have direct contact with the deceased, are considered particularly dangerous.

In the city of Bunia, special teams are therefore trying to contain the spread of the deadly virus with so-called "dignified and safe burials" - under the strictest protective measures.

The video above shows how this is supposed to work.

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