Economiesuisse describes the US government's accusation of forced labor against Switzerland as completely unfounded. Although the new tariff threats from the USA are a burden for Swiss companies, they are less serious than previous punitive tariffs.

"Completely unfounded" - Economiesuisse chief economist Rudolf Minsch sharply rejected the accusations made by the US government at a media conference. The USA uses them to justify higher tariffs on Swiss goods. (archive picture)

Economiesuisse considers the US government's accusation of forced labor against Switzerland to be "completely unfounded". Switzerland has legal rules against forced labor, said chief economist Rudolf Minsch at a media conference on Wednesday: "Switzerland has done its homework."

The new tariff threats from America come as no surprise, said Minsch: Economiesuisse had assumed that the administration of US President Donald Trump would seek new ways to maintain some of the tariffs. In doing so, Trump wants to replace the tariffs previously imposed on the basis of an emergency law, which the US Supreme Court has declared invalid.

Difference to the EU not decisive

The current threat of punitive tariffs of 12.5 percent against Switzerland is not a major shock for local companies, said Minsch. This is because the difference to the impending punitive tariffs of 10 percent against the EU is "not really match-decisive".

Swiss companies could somehow save the 2.5 percent difference within a reasonable period of time or find alternative ways. Or they could pass it on to their customers.

The new situation is very different to last year. Back then, Trump imposed punitive tariffs of 39 percent on Switzerland, while the EU got away with 15 percent. "That was the killer," said Minsch. Such large differences are almost impossible to compensate for.

Feedback from companies has shown that it would be extremely helpful to know what would apply over the next three years. Planning security is more important than a tariff difference of 2.5 percent, said Minsch. If there was planning certainty, companies would be able to adjust to it.