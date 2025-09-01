Marcel Fratzscher is always causing a stir. Annette Riedl/dpa

The President of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, wants to make baby boomers pay more. In addition to a levy on retirement income, he is proposing a compulsory social year for pensioners - sparking a heated debate.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcel Fratzscher calls for a "boomer tax" for wealthy pensioners and a compulsory social year.

The economist accuses the German government of plugging short-term budget holes instead of investing for the long term.

CDU politician Steffen Bilger is instead calling for savings in all departments except defense and internal security. Show more

The President of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, is calling for the baby boomer generation to contribute more to the costs of pensions, health and care.

"Baby boomers must finally take responsibility for their actions," the DIW head told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (Monday edition). Specifically, he advocates a "boomer soli": wealthy older people should be charged more via a levy on their retirement income.

The money should be used to support poorer pensioners and secure the financing of pensions, health and care in the long term.

Fratzscher also spoke out in favor of a mandatory social year for senior citizens. This would allow older people to contribute their skills in socially important areas such as care, health or defense after their working life.

"Expenditure that is not necessary"

Union Parliamentary Secretary Steffen Bilger (CDU) called for savings in view of the upcoming budget discussions in the Bundestag. "Our demand is clear: where taxpayers' money is not being used sensibly, savings must be made," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Monday edition). The savings would have to be achieved not only through social reforms, but also by reviewing funding programs and systematically eliminating unnecessary spending in all areas.

"There is expenditure in every single budget that is not necessary," said Bilger. In concrete terms, job cuts have been agreed in all areas except defense and internal security. In order to solve the budget problems, it is also crucial that the economy "gets back on track".

With regard to the debate in the black-red coalition about tax increases, Bilger said: "There are different views between the coalition parties. But we have already discussed this issue. The coalition agreement does not provide for any tax increases."