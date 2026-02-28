The Galapagos Islands are famous for their unique flora and fauna. Bild: KEYSTONE/Dolores Ochoa

The Galápagos Islands are famous for giant tortoises, iguanas and unique nature - but excavators could also appear there in the future. A new law is intended to allow the extraction of raw materials and is causing controversy.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ecuadorian parliament passes a mining law that allows the extraction of raw materials on the Galápagos Islands.

Critics warn of environmental damage and protest against the plans of the right-wing government.

The government defends the law and promises stricter controls. It hopes to attract investment from mining companies. Show more

In Ecuador, parliament has passed a controversial mining law that also allows the extraction of raw materials on the Galápagos Islands. In the National Assembly on Thursday, 77 MPs voted in favor of the bill proposed by the right-wing government of President Daniel Noboa, while 70 MPs voted against. Noboa's government is hoping for investment from mining companies.

The Galápagos Islands, famous for their unique flora and fauna, are located around 1000 kilometers west of the coast of Ecuador on the equator and are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The British scientist Charles Darwin developed his theory of evolution during a visit to the islands.

The new law now allows the extraction of rock material in an area of the Galápagos Islands that lies outside the national park. Nevertheless, the opposition and indigenous people protested against the law. In the capital Quito, around 300 people took to the streets against the law. Some demonstrators wore masks with the faces of members of parliament who had voted in favor of the law.

Opposition MP Verónica Iñíguez criticized that the mining law would turn the Galápagos Islands "into a quarry". She also warned against mining in the Amazon region and in the Páramo steppes in the highlands of the Andes. The indigenous organization Conaie warned of environmental damage such as the pollution of rivers.

Parliament, on the other hand, stated that the law would tighten "controls and regulations" for the extraction of raw materials. The main aim is to "combat illegal mining".