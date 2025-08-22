  1. Residential Customers
Sensational find in the Mediterranean Egypt uncovers ruins of the sunken city of Canopus

Nicole Agostini

22.8.2025

On Thursday, around 2000 years later, underwater ruins of the sunken city of Canopus were recovered in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. Watch the video to find out why the city sank.

22.08.2025, 22:50

22.08.2025, 22:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ancient ruins were recovered from the Mediterranean Sea in the city of Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday.
  • The underwater ruins are more than 2000 years old.
  • The ruins are parts of the sunken city of Canopus.
  • The city once belonged to the Macedonian-Greek dynasty and the Roman Empire.
Show more

On Thursday, ancient ruins were recovered in the Egyptian Mediterranean city of Alexandria. With the help of cranes and divers, the 2000-year-old treasures were lifted out of the water.

The finds are parts of the sunken city of Canopus, which once belonged to the Macedonian-Greek dynasty and then to the Roman Empire.

In the video, you can admire the finds and find out why the ancient city sank.

