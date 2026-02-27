Sakkara is the burial site of the ancient Egyptian royal city of Memphis. dpa

When it comes to preserving the pharaonic heritage, the government in Cairo is no joke. A man who scribbled on a pyramid is now facing at least a year in prison.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tour guide has been arrested for scribbling on the facade of a pyramid in Egypt.

The man now faces at least a year in prison and a fine.

The tourist guide wanted to illustrate something to his guests with a drawing. Show more

An Egyptian tour guide has been arrested for allegedly scribbling on the remains of the facade of a millennia-old pyramid. According to the authorities, he confessed to the crime. The man now faces at least one year in prison and a fine of the equivalent of almost 9,000 euros.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Cairo, the tourist guide wanted to illustrate something to his guests with a drawing. He is said to have used the surface of the Unas Pyramid for this purpose. The monumental tomb of the pharaoh Unas is located in Sakkara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, not far from Cairo. The pyramid from the 5th dynasty, which is over 4000 years old, is considered significant primarily because of its inscriptions. According to the authorities, the scribblings have been removed.

Egypt wants to boost tourism

A video circulating on social media is said to show how the man was caught in the act and confronted. Some users were outraged by the lax treatment of the archaeological evidence.

The Egyptian government has been trying to boost tourism for several years. At the latest since the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo last November, a new awareness of the country's ancient heritage can be felt among the population.