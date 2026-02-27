An Egyptian tour guide has been arrested for allegedly scribbling on the remains of the facade of a millennia-old pyramid. According to the authorities, he confessed to the crime. The man now faces at least one year in prison and a fine of the equivalent of almost 9,000 euros.
According to the Ministry of the Interior in Cairo, the tourist guide wanted to illustrate something to his guests with a drawing. He is said to have used the surface of the Unas Pyramid for this purpose. The monumental tomb of the pharaoh Unas is located in Sakkara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, not far from Cairo. The pyramid from the 5th dynasty, which is over 4000 years old, is considered significant primarily because of its inscriptions. According to the authorities, the scribblings have been removed.
Egypt wants to boost tourism
A video circulating on social media is said to show how the man was caught in the act and confronted. Some users were outraged by the lax treatment of the archaeological evidence.
The Egyptian government has been trying to boost tourism for several years. At the latest since the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo last November, a new awareness of the country's ancient heritage can be felt among the population.