Dangerous Ehec infections are spreading in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Children are particularly affected - several of them require intensive medical treatment.

There has been a noticeable increase in infections with Ehec bacteria in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. As reported by the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lagus), a total of nine children have fallen ill in the districts of Vorpommern-Rügen and Vorpommern-Greifswald.

The youngest children have been hit particularly hard: five of the children have developed what is known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This complication can lead to acute kidney failure. Six of those affected are currently in hospitals in various federal states, several of them in intensive care.

Vacation children among the patients

In the district of Vorpommern-Rügen, six children between the ages of one and 14 have fallen ill, including one suspected case. According to Lagus, most of them are vacationers, one child comes from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Three of them are receiving intensive medical care with HUS.

Three children between the ages of one and five also tested positive in the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald. They come from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and are also being treated in hospital, two of them in intensive care due to HUS.

Dangerous pathogens

Ehec ("enterohaemorrhagic Escherichia coli") are bacteria that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Direct infection from person to person is also possible via smear infections. Diseases are sometimes severe and can be fatal.

The current trend is worrying: by the end of last week, 134 cases had already been reported in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern - more than in the whole of 2024 (132 cases) and almost twice as many as in 2023 (80 cases). Ehec infections are notifiable in Germany.