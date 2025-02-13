9.04 pm

On ARD's Brennpunkt, Söder reiterates: "Such crazy acts can never be completely ruled out." The police had done everything in their power and the perpetrator had not been conspicuous beforehand. Söder is convinced that worse could have been prevented thanks to the emergency services already on the scene.

With regard to the possible motive, the Minister President explains: "A lot is still unclear and this needs to be investigated further." A fundamental problem is that many people only become radicalized in Germany. He also emphasized: "In this case, it would not have been possible to return the perpetrator to Afghanistan." There is still no deportation agreement with the country.