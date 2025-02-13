5.50 a.m.

According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the suspect had not previously committed a criminal offense and was not required to leave the country. The minister thus corrected statements made at midday on Thursday evening. The 24-year-old had a valid residence permit and a work permit. "This means that the perpetrator's stay was absolutely legal up to the present day according to the current state of knowledge," Herrmann told the German Press Agency. According to him, the Afghan came to Germany at the end of 2016 as an unaccompanied minor refugee. His asylum procedure was finally concluded in 2020 with a rejection decision and an order to leave the country. However, the state capital of Munich then issued a toleration notice in April 2021 and a residence permit in October 2021. The young man attended school and completed vocational training. "He then worked as a store detective for two security companies," said the Minister of the Interior. There had therefore initially been a misunderstanding, precisely because the man had appeared in several shoplifting trials. "He was not a suspect himself, but a witness." A decision had not yet been made about extending the residence permit - the permit was therefore still valid until a decision was made.

At midday, Herrmann had said that the man had entered the country as an asylum seeker, but that his asylum application had "probably" been rejected. At the same time, it had been determined "that he could not be deported at the moment and was therefore allowed to remain in our country". The young man had also "attracted attention with narcotics and shoplifting". This information from the minister turned out to be false later that evening.