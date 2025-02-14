The Italian island of Elba is in a state of emergency. It is under water due to heavy rainfall. The video shows how devastating the situation is.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian island of Elba has been in a state of emergency since February 13, 2025.

Heavy rainfall caused torrents, flooding and landslides on the island.

Several people had to be evacuated to safety. People were evacuated from their homes by boat.

No one has been injured. Show more

The island is under water due to heavy rainfall. Torrents, floods and landslides have hit the resort hard since February 13, 2025.

The emergency services are in constant action, evacuating people from their homes by boat. At least 28 people had to be rescued from cars that were stuck. So far there is no information about injuries.

Watch the video to see the state of the island after the storm.

