The parliamentary election in the South Caucasus republic of Armenia, which was accompanied by massive tensions with Russia, has begun with several arrests. According to media reports, police in the city of Gyumri searched the office of the opposition party Strong Armenia, led by the pro-Russian billionaire Zamvel Karapetyan. According to police reports, more than ten people were arrested on charges of vote-buying. Three members of a local election commission were also arrested during the night.

The polling stations in the country have been open since 08:00 local time (06:00 CEST). According to a reporter from the German Press Agency, the turnout is brisk. By 11.00 a.m. local time (09.00 a.m. CEST), just under 15 percent of voters had cast their ballots, the Central Election Commission announced. Among them was head of government Nikol Pashinyan, who wants to be confirmed in office for the third time. "Democracy always works in favor of regional and international cooperation and is an instrument for peace in the region," he said.

Pashinyan is working on a peace treaty with neighboring Azerbaijan, against which Armenia lost a military conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh three years ago. The opposition accuses the head of government of treason in this context.

Relations with Russia overshadow the election

The government, in turn, accuses parts of the opposition of being in the service of the Kremlin. Tensions between Russia and Armenia have risen sharply in recent months due to Yerevan's rapprochement with the EU. Moscow has imposed import bans on Armenian products and threatened to terminate a favorable gas supply contract.

A representative of the Armenian government accused Moscow of attempting to buy votes - Armenians living in Russia had flown to their home country especially for the election in order to vote for pro-Russian parties in return for payment. The head of the OSCE observer mission, Farah Karimi, spoke of a "worrying polarization of the election campaign". It was characterized by accusations and insults, she told the German Press Agency.