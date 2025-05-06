Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz (CDU, center left) leaves the chamber with Jens Spahn (center) after losing the first round of voting. sda

It is a first in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany: Friedrich Merz has failed at the first attempt. What happens now?

CDU leader Friedrich Merz failed in the first round of voting in the Bundestag in the election for German head of government. He received 310 of the 621 votes cast in the secret ballot, 6 fewer than the required majority of 316. The CDU/CSU and SPD coalition parties together have 328 seats in parliament.

This is a first: never before has a designated Chancellor failed to be elected by the Bundestag following a Bundestag election and successful coalition negotiations.

The German constitution, the Basic Law, also regulates this case. Article 63, which contains the rules for the election of the Chancellor, states: "If the nominee is not elected, the Bundestag may elect a Federal Chancellor with more than half of its members within 14 days of the ballot."

Basic Law gives a period of two weeks

Should Merz gain the impression that he could be more successful in a second ballot than in the first, he can run again at any time. There can be any number of ballots with different candidates within the two-week period. However, they also need an absolute majority of at least 316 votes to be elected.

Later simple majority instead of absolute majority

If no one achieves this, the requirements are lowered in the next step. A simple majority is now sufficient for the election. The Basic Law states: "If an election does not take place within this period, a new ballot is held immediately in which the person who receives the most votes is elected."

If the person elected receives a majority of votes, the Federal President must appoint him or her within seven days of the election. Alternatively, if only a simple majority is elected, the Federal President can dissolve the Bundestag within seven days and schedule a new election.