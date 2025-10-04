Election earthquake in the Czech Republic: Babis makes a comeback - Gallery Czech billionaire and founder of the ANO party, Andrej Babis, at an election campaign appearance in Prague's Modrany district. (archive picture) Image: dpa The leader of the opposition party ANO, Andrej Babis, casts his vote for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ostrava. Image: dpa Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala canvasses for votes during a campaign appearance in the Unesco World Heritage town of Kutna Hora, around 60 kilometers east of Prague. (archive picture) Image: dpa Election earthquake in the Czech Republic: Babis makes a comeback - Gallery Czech billionaire and founder of the ANO party, Andrej Babis, at an election campaign appearance in Prague's Modrany district. (archive picture) Image: dpa The leader of the opposition party ANO, Andrej Babis, casts his vote for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ostrava. Image: dpa Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala canvasses for votes during a campaign appearance in the Unesco World Heritage town of Kutna Hora, around 60 kilometers east of Prague. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The opposition in Prague is rejoicing. But it is not only in Brussels that the victory of right-wing populist and billionaire Andrej Babis in the parliamentary elections is likely to be viewed with concern.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The right-wing populist Andrej Babis and his ANO movement have become the strongest force in the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic.

After 90 percent of the constituencies had been counted, he received just under 36 percent of the vote.

The center-right alliance Spolu of Prime Minister Petr Fiala plummeted to around 22 percent of the vote according to the partial results. Show more

Political earthquake in the Czech Republic: the right-wing populist and billionaire Andrej Babis has become the strongest force in the parliamentary elections with his ANO movement. According to the partial results after 90 percent of the constituencies had been counted, the right-wing populist opposition party received just under 36 percent of the vote, as revealed in the afternoon by official data from the CSU statistics authority.

After four years in opposition and defeat in the 2023 presidential election, 71-year-old businessman Babis has made a comeback. The center-right alliance Spolu (Together) led by head of government Petr Fiala plummeted to around 22 percent of the vote according to the partial results. The mayor's party, which had previously been in government, received just under 11 percent. Two possible coalition partners for Babis are likely to enter parliament: a new motorists' party and the ultra-right Freedom and Direct Democracy.

Election campaign dominated by the war in Ukraine

During the election campaign, Babis announced an end to his country's arms deliveries to Ukraine. This would mean the end of the Czech grenade initiative, which has already delivered around 3.5 million rounds of large-caliber ammunition to Kiev since its launch. The governing parties had focused their election campaign on the threats posed by Russia. Babis, on the other hand, accused them of scaremongering. "I don't know from which direction the Russian tanks should come," he said.

Babis promised lower taxes

According to observers, however, many voters were concerned about their own wallets. Although the annual inflation rate recently stood at 2.5 percent, it had reached double digits by 2023. The ANO party promised "lower taxes" and "cheaper energy" on its posters. At EU level, the ANO has switched from the liberal Renew Europe group to the right-wing populist to far-right Patriots for Europe. There it sits alongside Viktor Orban's Fidesz from Hungary, the FPÖ from Austria and Marine Le Pen's RN from France.

Now the ball is in the President's court

As is the case every four years, the 200 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the more important of the two chambers of parliament in Prague, were filled. The constitution gives President Petr Pavel a largely free hand in deciding who he wants to govern. As a rule, however, this is the parliamentary group with the most seats. The Czech Republic has been a NATO partner since 1999 and an EU member since 2004. The country shares a border with Germany that is more than 800 kilometers long.