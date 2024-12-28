1.22 pm

Donald Trump held his big Make America Great Again Victory Rally yesterday (Sunday) and celebrated his election victory once again - see also previous entries.

One passage from Trump's speech in Washington caught our attention: In it, the 78-year-old talks about Elon Musk, who campaigned for him for a month and a half in the swing state of Pennsylvania before last year's vote. "And he's a popular guy, and he's very effective," says the incoming president.

Then this: "He knows these computers better than anybody. All these computers, these vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide. That was pretty good. So thanks to Elon."

Trump on Elon Musk: "He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide." pic.twitter.com/MJdfUVhFsT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

While Elon Musk himself commented on the clip on X with a salute emoji, Jasmine Crockett is annoyed. "So Trump is bragging that he and Elon rigged the election?" asks the Democratic congresswoman from Texas on X. "Am I missing something, or is he confessing to another crime?"

The statements are causing mistrust in parts of the online world, according to the Daily Mail and Unilad. Many users are wondering what Trump meant. He will probably soon be asked about it himself. To be continued.