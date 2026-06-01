Parliamentary elections have begun in Ethiopia, in which the party of controversial Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali is expected to win again. Around 50 million eligible voters have been able to cast their votes since six o'clock in the morning. No one expects any surprises in the outcome of the election in Africa's second most populous country. Head of government Abiy, who has been in office since 2018, is likely to emerge victorious with his Prosperity Party (PP) this time too. The result must be announced by June 11.

The generally expected election victory of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who led his country in the Horn of Africa into a bloody civil war with around 600,000 deaths in the northern region of Tigray, is also due to the lack of promising opposing candidates allowed to take part in the election. Armed groups in the Oromia and Amhara regions are blocking roads to prevent participation in the election because they are protesting that their political leaders are in prison.

The former civil war region of Tigray is not participating in the election for the second time, having already been excluded in 2021. More than 2,000 candidates are vying for 502 seats in the election. In the 2021 election, 410 out of 436 seats went to Abiy's party. Human rights groups had criticized the election as not being free and fair.