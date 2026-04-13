According to the Swiss election observers, the elections in Hungary were held without any serious incidents. Keystone

According to election observer Sibel Arslan, Sunday's elections in Hungary were "very well organized, very calm and very peaceful". Election observer Roland Rino Büchel also spoke of "fair elections" and "clean procedures".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The popular decision was clear and there were no doubts about the fairness of the election, Büchel told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday when asked. The St. Gallen SVP National Councillor took part in a Council of Europe observation mission in Hungary. His observations were confirmed at a debriefing with other observers on Monday morning.

Where she was able to observe the elections, they were "very fair", said Arslan on request. The Green Party National Councillor from Basel also took part in the mission.

In the run-up to the elections, international organizations expressed doubts about the fairness of the ballot. On Monday afternoon, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will announce the initial results of their respective missions.