View of the federal headquarters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin. picture alliance / dpa

The AfD is losing its headquarters in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The regional court has confirmed the landlord's termination without notice - the party must leave its federal headquarters.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Berlin Regional Court has confirmed the landlord's action for eviction.

The background to this was an AfD election party that violated the terms of the contract.

The party spoke of an "economic dispute" and wants to examine legal remedies.

The AfD must leave its federal office in Berlin. On Friday, the Berlin district court confirmed the termination without notice by the landlord of the property in the Reinickendorf district. It is therefore clear that the party will lose its headquarters in the capital.

The dispute was triggered by an election party organized by the AfD in the courtyard of the office building after the federal elections on 23 February. The Austrian owner saw this as a clear breach of the contractual requirements and terminated the lease without notice - without prior warning.

AfD can still appeal

The party had defended itself against the termination. "We see this as a purely economic dispute," explained deputy AfD spokesperson Kay Gottschalk during the hearing. The AfD offered to move out by October 2026 and increase the rent by six percent by then. But the landlord refused.

The rental agreements for the building in Berlin-Wittenau were originally due to run until the end of 2027. However, the ruling is not legally binding - the party can appeal to the Court of Appeal.