Former Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett (l) and Yair Lapid announce at a joint press conference that their parties will run together in the upcoming elections in Herzliya, Israel. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa Keystone

An electoral alliance against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formed in Israel - former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is involved, speaks of a good decision.

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"Who dares, wins", Bennett wrote on Platform X after announcing on Sunday that he and opposition leader Jair Lapid would run together in the upcoming election. A new Israeli parliament is due to be elected on October 27. The opposition hopes to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition by then.

Divided opposition - alliance to end power struggles

He and his "friend" Lapid were not waiting for victory to fall to them, Bennett continued. Instead, the two had taken the initiative together. Their alliance is called "Together". It is to be led by Bennett, who comes from the national-religious camp and whose party is currently performing significantly better in opinion polls than Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

The move would put an end to internal power struggles in the liberal camp, according to a statement from both parties. The opposition often finds it difficult to pull together due to internal conflicts. Despite differing views, Lapid and he wanted to fight for the welfare of the Israeli population, Bennett said. According to Bennett, one of the central issues for the new alliance will be compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel.

Lapid is located in the political center. He has also spoken out in favor of a two-state solution in the past.

Both were previously in a governing coalition

An anti-Netanyahu coalition of the two won the 2021 election. At the time, it was supported by eight parties from the right to the left - including an Arab party for the first time. Bennett and Lapid were each prime minister for a time at the time. However, the alliance collapsed again after around a year and a half. In the following election, Netanyahu and his coalition prevailed - the most far-right government in Israeli history.

Since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023, Netanyahu's popularity ratings have fallen according to polls. It is unclear whether the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to achieve a majority again. According to current polls, the chances for Netanyahu's coalition are currently not good.