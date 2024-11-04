  1. Residential Customers
"Like a bomb going off" Electric luxury SUV explodes and goes up in flames

Christian Thumshirn

4.11.2024

An electric Mercedes SUV costing over 65,000 Swiss francs explodes in the driveway of a detached house. The surveillance camera captures the family's futile and dangerous attempt to extinguish the fire.

04.11.2024, 19:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A surveillance camera shows the moment a luxury EQA model from Mercedes bursts into flames in the driveway.
  • The fire was so intense that it also set fire to the garage at their home in Spratton, Northamptonshire.
  • The family's attempt to extinguish the fire with water was unsuccessful and even more dangerous. Find out why in the video.
Show more

The Mercedes luxury electric vehicle burst into flames after "spontaneously catching fire" while parked in the rain outside a house in Spratton, a picturesque English village.

Like a bomb exploding

The owners described a noise that sounded "like a bomb going off" before the flames completely destroyed the vehicle and spread to their garage.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

"The speed and ferocity with which the fire engulfed the entire car and almost the entire front of our house was incredibly frightening," owner Scott Bayliss told the British newspaper "Sun".

The family tried to extinguish the fire using water from garden hoses. Find out why this was not a good idea in the video.

