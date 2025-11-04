Elon Musk keeps arguing with Sam Altman. Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa

A canceled Tesla order reignites the old dispute between Elon Musk and Sam Altman. The OpenAI boss waited years for a refund - until Musk reacted derisively to X and reopened old wounds.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sam Altman complained on X about a Tesla refund he had to wait 7.5 years for.

Elon Musk countered with mockery and published a smug reply.

The dispute between the two tech billionaires has been simmering since Musk's exit from OpenAI in 2018. Show more

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are at loggerheads again - this time over a car. The head of OpenAI complained on Platform X about a repayment he had to wait seven and a half years for.

Altman wrote that he had reserved a Tesla Roadster in July 2018 and made a down payment of 45,000 US dollars. After the vehicle was never delivered, he canceled his order - but his refund request went unanswered. "I was really looking forward to the car. I can understand delays - but 7.5 years is a long time," Altman wrote.

A tale in three acts: pic.twitter.com/ClRZBgT24g — Sam Altman (@sama) October 30, 2025

He submitted screenshots of his emails, which he said had come back with an error message. "Address not found," was the response from Tesla.

Musk reacts with scorn

Musk's reply was not long in coming. "You forgot the fourth act - the one where the problem was fixed and you got your money back within 24 hours," the Tesla boss wrote mockingly. And added: "But I guess that's in your nature."

The spats between the two tech giants have a long history. Back in 2018, they parted ways at OpenAI, which they had co-founded together. Musk later accused Altman of turning the once non-profit AI company into a commercial enterprise. In the meantime, there was even talk of a takeover bid of 100 billion dollars.

The two billionaires last clashed in August. Elon Musk had threatened Apple with a lawsuit because he believed that apps from competitor OpenAI were ranked higher in the App Store than those from his company.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman responded to Musk's accusations with a sarcastic counterattack. "That's a remarkable claim considering what Elon is accused of doing to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies," Altman wrote on X. In addition, Musk uses X to deliberately harm competitors and "people he doesn't like".