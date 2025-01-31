Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 at the Capitol in Washington. KEYSTONE

A Slovenian politician has successfully nominated Elon Musk as a candidate for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Curious nominations are nothing new: Stalin, Michael Jackson and FIFA have also been up for election.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Slovenian Branko Grims and his helpers have nominated Elon Musk for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The national conservative Grims justifies this with Musk's commitment to "freedom of speech".

There have been curious nominations before: other examples date back to 1935, 1939, 1945, 1947, 1998 and 2001. Show more

Elon Musk should receive the Nobel Peace Prize - at least if Branko Grims has his way: the Slovenian politician has put forward the world's richest man as a candidate for the 2025 award.

"The proposal was successfully submitted today," writes Grims on X and shows a screenshot of a corresponding email. What did Musk do to deserve this? The applicant cites his "consistent commitment to the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus to peace" as the reason for the nomination.

Branko Grims makes himself at home in the White House. Archive image: Imago

Grims goes on to thank "all the co-applicants and everyone who helped with this challenging project" for succeeding in his endeavor before the February 1 deadline for nominations. He himself could not have brought the 53-year-old into the game without outside help: Only selected people can nominate someone for the award.

"In total, there are hundreds, if not thousands of eligible nominees," writes the German newspaper Tagesschau. Accordingly, there are also many candidates: in 2022, for example, there were 251 people and 92 organizations to choose from.

Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin were also nominated

Grims is a member of the Slovenian Democratic Party, which is considered to be nationally conservative. Last year, the 62-year-old called for a rigorous "remigration" of migrants from Europe in the EU Parliament. Grims has celebrated Donald Trump's latest plans for the mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Now everyone will finally be able to understand why I keep saying that the election of Donald Trump for the President of the USA is the most positive civilizational shift for the entire Western civilization in the third millennium.

God Bless Donald Trump and USA! https://t.co/pdleh8cpHy — Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 24, 2025

Elon Musk's nomination may seem strange to some, but there were also candidates who were not at all likely to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Adolf Hitler was nominated for the award in 1939. Josef Stalin was even nominated twice: in 1945 and 1947. In 1935, Benito Mussolini was also on the shortlist.

Even though the list of candidates is secret, names and organizations are of course always made public. FIFA could have won the prize in 2001. Michael Jackson was in the running in 1998.