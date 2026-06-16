Following a ZDF report on the Belfast riots, Elon Musk has demanded a cease-and-desist letter through his attorney. ZDF has since described the wording as “misleading.”

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk is demanding, through his lawyer, that ZDF issue a cease-and-desist letter.

The broadcaster falsely claimed that Musk had called for a “hunt for migrants” in light of the riots in Belfast.

However, Musk did share a post by a far-right extremist calling for protests. Show more

Update 2:36 p.m.: After tech entrepreneur Elon Musk took legal action against a ZDF report about him, the German broadcaster removed the criticized passage.

“ZDF has complied and removed the passage in question from the introduction.” A note has now been added to the corresponding section in the media library stating: “The introduction was shortened for legal reasons.”

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is taking legal action against a ZDF report about him. He issued a cease-and-desist letter to the German public broadcaster on behalf of his client regarding a report on riots in Belfast and is demanding a declaration of discontinuance, attorney Joachim Steinhöfel confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa).

The "Welt" had previously reported on the letter. According to the report, the claim that Musk had called for a "hunt for migrants by a racist mob" is obviously untrue.

The background is an episode of “ZDF heute live” from June 12. The program focused on the violent riots in Belfast following the indictment earlier that week of a refugee from Sudan for attempted murder in connection with a knife attack.

The introduction stated that a racist mob was hunting down migrants. “A British far-right extremist and tech billionaire, Elon Musk, had called for this.”

"Musk's amplification has been instrumental," contributing 64 million views, CCDH said in a report. "…our research shows that he used the Belfast tragedy to amplify anti-migrant narratives to millions of users, prompting endless calls for violence."



[image or embed] — Katharina Nocun (@kattascha.bsky.social) 14. Juni 2026 um 12:51

ZDF has since added a disclaimer next to the video. It states that the wording was “imprecise and therefore misleading.” British far-right activist Tommy Robinson had called for protests following the knife attack in Belfast. “The post was shared by Elon Musk.”