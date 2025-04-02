Elon Musk has been a recurring presence in the White House in recent months. (archive image) Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

According to US media reports, US President Trump intends to amicably part ways with Elon Musk in his role as a government employee. However, insiders believe that Musk's influence will not end there.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump is said to have informed his closest confidants that Elon Musk's time in the White House is coming to an end.

The tech billionaire is a special government employee in charge of an agency tasked with cutting government spending.

In this role, he set in motion a wave of layoffs in the public sector, which is the subject of controversy.

Following the defeat of a conservative judge supported by Musk in the US state of Wisconsin, supporters of Trump are also questioning his political usefulness.

The separation is said to be amicable. Musk could continue to work as an advisor to Trump. Show more

Since the start of Donald Trump's second term as US President, Elon Musk has made as many headlines as the President himself. Critics see the richest man in the world as a bad influence on the direction the country is taking, with some even rumoring that Musk is the real decision-maker.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are now said to have agreed that the latter will vacate his post as a "special government employee". This was reported by the US political magazine "Politico", citing anonymous insiders. The president is said to have already informed senior members of the government about the move.

Musk could take on role as advisor

After a candidate publicly supported by Musk for a position as a judge on the Supreme Court of the US state of Wisconsin was defeated, Musk's usefulness to Trump is particularly in question.

As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the waves of redundancies in the public sector triggered by the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss made negative headlines. However, Trump is still behind the plans.

A Politico source believes that Musk will continue to be seen sporadically in the White House in an unofficial role as an adviser. Another is said to have warned that anyone who now believes Musk will really disappear from Trump's orbit is "deluding themselves".

Last Monday evening, Trump had told the press that he would keep Musk on "as long as he can". Nevertheless, the entrepreneur would "want to go back to his companies at some point".