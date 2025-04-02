Since the start of Donald Trump's second term as US President, Elon Musk has made as many headlines as the President himself. Critics see the richest man in the world as a bad influence on the direction the country is taking, with some even rumoring that Musk is the real decision-maker.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk are now said to have agreed that the latter will vacate his post as a "special government employee". This was reported by the US political magazine "Politico", citing anonymous insiders. The president is said to have already informed senior members of the government about the move.
Musk could take on role as advisor
After a candidate publicly supported by Musk for a position as a judge on the Supreme Court of the US state of Wisconsin was defeated, Musk's usefulness to Trump is particularly in question.
As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the waves of redundancies in the public sector triggered by the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss made negative headlines. However, Trump is still behind the plans.
A Politico source believes that Musk will continue to be seen sporadically in the White House in an unofficial role as an adviser. Another is said to have warned that anyone who now believes Musk will really disappear from Trump's orbit is "deluding themselves".
Last Monday evening, Trump had told the press that he would keep Musk on "as long as he can". Nevertheless, the entrepreneur would "want to go back to his companies at some point".