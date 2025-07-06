Wants to set up his own party: Elon Musk. dpa

They were close allies, but no longer: Elon Musk is making a challenge to US President Trump. The billionaire wants to set up a new party.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to found his own party called the America Party. The former advisor to President Donald Trump, with whom he is now at odds, announced this on his X platform on Saturday.

Musk wrote that the new party, which was initiated today, would "give US citizens back their freedom". If the country is driven into bankruptcy by waste and bribery, "we live in a one-party system, not a democracy".

Climax of the feud with Trump

Musk's announcement marks a temporary climax to the feud between Trump and the tech billionaire. Musk had supported Trump's election campaign with more than 250 million dollars and then led the cost-cutting committee Doge after the inauguration until the end of May, with which he pushed through massive budget cuts and job cuts.

However, a mud-slinging ensued at the beginning of June. The two of them made fierce accusations against each other on social media - anyone could read them. Musk wrote, for example: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election."

What role will Musk play in the party?

Tesla boss Musk, who also has an electric car plant in Brandenburg, left open what role he wants to play in the new party. Should he become actively involved in politics, he could directly become a kind of opponent to Trump.

Musk was Trump's shadow

After the election, Musk was a Trump confidant who sat at the cabinet table and - with his young son on his shoulders - became Trump's shadow at many events in the White House.

Most recently, however, Musk was once again very upset about the major tax and spending bill signed by Trump on Friday, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill". Among other things, he called for far greater spending cuts.

Musk had already suggested forming a new centrist party a few weeks ago. On Independence Day, one of the most important holidays for Americans, the tech billionaire then launched a poll on X on Friday in which he put the founding of the party to a vote. On Saturday, he added: "You want a new political party and you should have it."

Musk cannot become president

As Musk was born in South Africa, he cannot become president himself. However, as the richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of around 360 billion dollars, he believes he is in a position to significantly influence the outcome of elections at various levels.