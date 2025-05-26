Elon Musk has almost become persona non grata in Washington DC. Chris Szagola/AP/dpa

Until recently, Elon Musk was a constant presence in Donald Trump's circle - as a political ally, reformer and darling of the right-wing media. But now Trump is silent, Musk is withdrawing - and even Republicans are keeping their distance.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk was an important supporter of Donald Trump and led the government project "Doge".

Now he is withdrawing from politics as criticism grows and his popularity declines.

Trump and the Republicans are also distancing themselves because Musk has become a political risk. Show more

Just a few months ago, Elon Musk was practically part of the Trump administration's inventory. The Tesla boss was present at the inauguration, regularly appeared in the White House and was the top bureaucracy killer in the government project "Doge". But now: Radio silence. No selfies with the president, no gushing on Truth Social.

What has happened? As theGuardianreports, Musk has quietly left the political limelight. Trump's enthusiasm has apparently evaporated, as has the media hype surrounding Musk in Washington.

While the ex-president was still celebrating his "favorite billionaire" almost daily in February, not a single article has appeared since April. There has also been radio silence in the fundraising emails - apart from a single mention in May, which was about a "Gulf of America" cap.

Musk becomes a part-time worker

Musk is not even hiding his withdrawal: at the economic forum in Qatar, he announced that he would be limiting his role at "Doge" to two days a week and putting significantly less money into politics. The reason: poor poll ratings, harsh criticism - even from the Republican camp. Apparently Musk realizes that his closeness to Trump has become a business liability.

Because the political chainsaw has left its mark. After massive job cuts by "Doge", the disaster control authority FEMA is barely operational, reports the Guardian.

Other victims of the "reform": the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Democratic MP Ro Khanna speaks of the destruction of entire authorities - "it will take a generation to rebuild".

Severe and, above all, costly defeat in Wisconsin

But it is not only Democrats who are worried. Republican strategist Rick Tyler criticized Musk's reform project for making the state smaller, but by no means more efficient. Instead of a plan, there is only "slash and burn", i.e. clear-cutting without a concept.

The result: protests in front of Tesla branches, falling sales figures - and a name that even Trump's loyal followers prefer not to use.

The low point was marked by Musk's multi-million euro campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He arrived wearing a cheese hat, handed out checks, lost by a clear margin - and became a template for a Democratic campaign with the slogan: "People vs Musk".

Musk is unlikely to get bored with his remaining billions. He announced at the weekend that he would be working on his science fiction dream again. He plans to announce news about "multiplanetary life" on Tuesday. It is already clear that he has already disappointed many people with this topic: After all, he originally wanted to take humans to Mars as early as 2021.

