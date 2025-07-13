Following anti-Semitic and far-right statements made by the AI chatbot Grok, Elon Musk's company xAI has publicly apologized. The reason for the derailments was faulty programming and a problematic orientation of the software.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following a series of far-right and anti-Semitic comments made by the AI chatbot Grok on the online platform X, the company behind it, owned by US billionaire Elon Musk, has apologized.

"We apologize for the terrible behavior that many have seen," the company xAI explained. The reason given for the chatbot's controversial answers to user questions was a software revision and partially incorrect programming of the artificial intelligence.

In recent days, screenshots published on X had shown how the Grok chatbot glorified Adolf Hitler and gave anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim answers to user questions.

Several entries on the official Grok account on the online service X on Saturday referred to programming problems. The AI had been instructed to be "honest". It should also "not be afraid of shocking politically correct people", according to the instructions for the AI.

The system has now been "revised", xAI also assured. This should "prevent further abuse".