The 2026 Mars flight is imminent, but SpaceX first has to complete a successful Starship test. On the last attempt, the rocket broke up in the Indian Ocean.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you SpaceX's ninth Starship test flight ended prematurely and uncontrollably over the Indian Ocean due to a fuel leak.

The planned satellite deployment also failed.

Elon Musk nevertheless sees the test as progress for the 2026 Mars mission. Show more

After several failed attempts, the latest test flight of the giant Starship rocket from US space company SpaceX also encountered problems.

The control center "officially lost contact with the rocket a few minutes ago", said SpaceX manager Dan Huot on Tuesday (local time) during the live recording of the test flight. "That's the end of the ninth test flight."

Instead of the planned 90 minutes, the flight ended after around half an hour. The planned unloading of satellite dummies was also unsuccessful.

Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, so big improvement over last flight! Also, no significant loss of heat shield tiles during ascent.



Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. Lot of good data to review.



Launch cadence for… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2025

SpaceX stated that the top stage of the unmanned rocket lost control due to a fuel leak. The rocket began to spin and, after flying halfway around the earth, returned to the atmosphere uncontrolled.

Rocket could no longer be controlled

The SpaceX control center was no longer able to control the rocket. It probably burst into flames and broke up after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there was an "anomaly" during the flight.

However, there have been no reports of damage or even injuries after the rocket re-entered the atmosphere.

The rocket took off from Texas at 6.36 p.m. on Tuesday. The 123-meter-high Starship is the largest and most powerful space rocket ever. With this rocket, SpaceX wants to build one that can be completely reused and is therefore cheaper.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has high hopes for Starship: the rocket is due to set off for Mars as early as 2026. He then presented the latest test as a success.