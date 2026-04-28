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"It was a miracle" Embarrassing miss on TV saves US American's life

Dominik Müller

28.4.2026

Mark Toothaker was diagnosed with a tumor the size of a tennis ball in his brain.
Mark Toothaker was diagnosed with a tumor the size of a tennis ball in his brain.
Keystone/AP

In the USA, a man laughed so hard at a failed American football move that he suffered a seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumor.

28.04.2026, 15:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A failed NFL kick made Mark Toothaker laugh so hard that he suffered a seizure.
  • In hospital, doctors accidentally discovered a large brain tumor that would otherwise have gone unnoticed.
  • The tumor was successfully removed - Toothaker now speaks of a life-saving coincidence.
Show more

A failed NFL kick - and suddenly it's a matter of life and death: Mark Toothaker from the US state of Kentucky was sitting at home with his wife watching a New York Giants game in December when kicker Younghoe Koo missed the ball completely on a field goal attempt.

The scene was so strange that Toothaker rewound it several times - and laughed so hard that he suffered a seizure. "I felt like I'd been electrified," he later told the AP news agency. His wife, who works as a nurse, immediately called the emergency services.

At the hospital, the surprising diagnosis followed: doctors discovered a tumor the size of a tennis ball in his brain. Without the seizure, this would probably have gone unnoticed. "The kicker saved my life," said Toothaker looking back. "I think I was in the right place at the right time - it was a miracle."

"It could have happened anywhere"

The tumor was then successfully removed surgically. A few days later, Toothaker was able to leave hospital without any permanent damage. What is particularly explosive is that he had no symptoms before the incident and had traveled a lot for work, including by car and plane.

This is what makes the story so extraordinary. "It could have happened anywhere," said Toothaker. His wife emphasized how lucky they were - the seizure happened in a safe environment at home, of all places.

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