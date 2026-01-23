Donald Trump flies to the NATO summit in his new Air Force One, but has to take the old one on the return trip. The president says he did it just to make others happy, but everyone knows the real reason.

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump is causing a stir because he flew to Ankara on the new Air Force One but left on the old one.

Trump explains that he is doing this to please U.S. military personnel at the U.S. base in Mildenhall, England.

In fact, the Secret Service is behind this; it is wary of the new aircraft because it lacks defensive capabilities.

The background to this is death threats from Iran and Trump's vanity, because he insists his plane should not be smaller than those of other leaders. Summary created with

The clip that Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on July 7 is almost funny—see also the video at the top of the page.

Accompanied by grand music, the 80-year-old steps off the new Air Force One in a huge hall and is cheered by a waiting crowd, to whom he then addresses a few warm words. They are all celebrating the new presidential aircraft, which is a gift from the Emir of Qatar.

It's funny that there are so many bald people in the audience, and that one woman in the front left seems to be there with her twin sisters. Or maybe—just maybe—it was AI at work. TruthSocial/@realDonaldTRump

On July 7, America’s strongman will travel to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO summit aboard the new Air Force One. But when he departs two days later, he suddenly finds himself aboard the old Air Force One, which takes him to a U.S. base in the United Kingdom.

"For old times' sake"

There, the president boards his new plane again, which flies to Washington a short time later: It’s a triumphant return—judging by the video that Trump’s assistant, Dan Scavino, posted, set to music that could have come straight out of a “Star Wars” movie.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Great, great, great—but what was that all about changing planes? Trump himself explained the whole thing on July 8 as follows: “For old times’ sake,” the new Air Force One first flew to Mildenhall Air Force Base in England to give U.S. military personnel there a chance to tour the new aircraft. “Everyone is so excited,” writes the Commander-in-Chief.

TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

That's incredibly kind of the man who is probably the most powerful in the world! And so, first, the new Air Force One takes off and flies to England, and a little later, the old one—which Trump finds “outdated”—follows.

He is joined by journalists who are wondering: On X, they report that they’re being told to keep the privacy screens on the cabin windows lowered.

"If I go, you come with me"

It also states that the media are not granted access to the “AF1” Wi-Fi, and that contact with “Politico” reporter

Megan Messerl has been completely cut off. That’s strange—and calls for a follow-up question to the president: What’s the deal with the windows?

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

“You’re probably on a dangerous flight, because of those creeps we’re dealing with,” Trump replies. Had Iran been planning something, perhaps? “Those are sick people. So I can imagine something like that.” “Are you aware of any credible threats from Iran?” a reporter presses.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

“I’m being threatened all the time,” Trump shrugs. “I’m at the top of their list. Even ahead of you,” he tells the reporter. “But if I leave, you’re coming with me. So maybe you’ll want to change careers one day,” he smirks before the Q&A session continues.

"That's why he made up a story"

When Trump lands in Mildenhall, he sticks to his old story despite his conversations with the press: “We were able to show the new Air Force One to U.S. personnel ‘at the request of the entire base,’” he wrote on July 9 on Truth Social. “They were very excited”—again.

TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

By this point, however, the "New York Times" had already reported what everyone suspected: At the urging of the Secret Service, the president agreed to take the old Air Force One due to Iranian threats. This aircraft is equipped with the AN/ALQ-204 Matador system, which can jam generic missiles using infrared, as well as decoys and chaff, which also serve to divert enemy missiles.

Why doesn't Donald Trump just say that right away? What's with all this fuss about the "agitated" people in Mildenhall? It’s “embarrassing” for the 80-year-old, says MS Now journalist Carol Leonnig: No wonder, since the Secret Service had warned Trump from the very beginning that the new Air Force One wasn’t secure. “That’s why he made up a story.”

First a timeout, then calls for murder

"It's no surprise that he flew to Turkey on the [new] plane," says journalist and “Regime Change” co-author Maggie Haberman to the network MS Now: ““Because he specifically wanted that plane. Other world leaders have nicer planes, which is why he was very frustrated.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Haberman admits that the predecessor is indeed very old. But he says the story about the troops in Mildenhall, who absolutely had to see the new “AF1,” is “hard to believe.” The new Boeing VC-25B Bridge was handed over to Trump by Qatar in May 2025 and overhauled at a cost of hundreds of millions. The exact amount is classified.

1/2During the funeral of Ali Khamenei, a LEGO figure of Donald Trump was burned.A video of the burning figure of the American president circulated on social media. Throughout the mourning ceremony, participants also chanted anti-



[image or embed] — Lewi Whalberg (@anno1540.bsky.social) 10. Juli 2026 um 09:06

In Iran, several people did in fact call for the assassination of Donald Trump—who is responsible for the killing of the spiritual leader on February 28—during the several days of mourning ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The U.S. network CNN is now reporting that Israel warned the White House of a specific assassination attempt. Trump, for his part, expressed annoyance on July 8 that Tehran had demanded a ceasefire during the funeral—and that he had agreed to it.

“They wanted a break,” Trump said in Ankara. “They wanted to go to [Khamenei’s] funeral, and I said, ‘Let them go.’ And then they fired missiles. It was the craziest thing.” The ceasefire between the two countries has since been a thing of the past.