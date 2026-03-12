When Donald Trump is campaigning in Hebron in the US state of Kentucky, there is a medical emergency behind him. How the 79-year-old US president responds is surprising.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you An audience member collapses during a campaign speech by US President Donald Trump.

Trump interrupts his speech and asks for music instead.

The woman is later stood up again and seems to recover quickly. Show more

Donald Trump is always good for a headline. Now the 79-year-old delivers a new bon mot at a campaign event in Hebron, Kentucky: during his speech, an elderly lady faints right in the front row behind him. People fan the woman lying on the floor.

Donald Trump is waiting.

Donald Trump seems to be bored.

Donald Trump says playfully: "Shall we play a song?"

The US President asks if they can hear him backstage. Can they play a song sung by opera legend Luciano Pavarotti? It's one of the US President's favorite songs - you can see the strange scene at the top of the video.

It could have been even worse

Imagine if first responders had to fight for the lady's life to this song. But it doesn't come to that: as paramedics try to lift the woman up, people turn away to keep their distance.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, turns towards the scene.

The participant is lifted up and receives a round of applause. So not much has happened. Interesting: In a similar situation, the New Yorker also wished for this song - and got it. In mid-October 2024, two people in his audience also lost their senses - and so the then presidential candidate enjoyed his song:

Well, it could have been worse. The choice of Frederic Chopin's funeral march would have been ravenous, the demand for "Down with the King" by Run-DMC would have been self-important - and it would have been silly if Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" had ended the whole thing.

"Help" by the Beatles would have been the obvious choice. But the next swoon is sure to come.