New attacks in the Gulf: Iranian missiles and drones have threatened targets in the Emirates during the night - air traffic in Dubai is at a standstill.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday night, Iran once again attacked the United Arab Emirates with missiles and drones, some of which were intercepted by air defenses.

Explosions were heard in Dubai and Bahrain, and authorities called on the population to remain calm and seek shelter.

The attacks caused massive flight disruptions, including an Emirates flight from Zurich that had to wait in the air for hours. Show more

There were renewed attacks from Iran in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday night. According to the Ministry of Defense in Abu Dhabi, the air defenses are currently responding to incoming missiles and drones. Several flying objects have already been intercepted, the ministry announced on Platform X.

Two explosions were heard in Dubai and another was reported from the Bahraini capital Manama. The government also triggered a warning siren there. The Ministry of Interior in Bahrain called on the population on X to remain calm and urged citizens and residents to stay calm and move to safe buildings.

The renewed attacks also had an impact on air traffic. In the morning, the airline Emirates announced that it was suspending all flights to Dubai until further notice. Numerous international aircraft had to abort their landing approaches and remain in holding patterns over the desert between the Emirates and Oman.

A flight from Zurich was also affected. "The Emirates Airbus A380, flight EK86, from Zurich to Dubai has been circling near the airport for hours and is apparently unable to land," wrote one user on the X platform.

At around 8 a.m. (Swiss time), Emirates wrote on X: "All flights to and from Dubai are suspended until further notice. Please do not proceed to the airport. Emirates will inform as soon as new information is available."

Dubai Airport is also closing. "For safety reasons for passengers, airport staff and aircraft crews, operations at Dubai International have been temporarily closed," it says on X.