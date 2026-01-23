Due to technical problems, bad weather, and a lack of a replacement crew, passengers on an Emirates flight were forced to remain on the plane for 24 hours.
Social Democratic Party
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Shanghai turned into a test of patience for the passengers. Due to bad weather, a technical malfunction, and a lack of replacement crew, they had to remain on the plane for nearly 24 hours before they were allowed to disembark.
What began as a routine flight from Dubai to Shanghai turned out to be an odyssey for passengers and crew. Emirates Flight EK302 was scheduled to land in Shanghai. But bad weather threw a wrench in those plans.
After several delays, the Airbus finally touched down in Hangzhou at around 9 p.m. local time, after more than nine hours in the air—about 150 kilometers from its intended destination.
The Airbus was actually supposed to continue on to Shanghai after a brief stopover in Hangzhou. But that didn't happen. The original crew had already reached their maximum allowable duty time and had to be replaced. Because Emirates normally operates the route to Hangzhou with an Airbus A350, there was no qualified replacement crew available on site. They first had to be flown in from Shanghai.
In addition, it turned out that the plane had a technical malfunction. According to the newspaper *Hangzhou News*, Emirates informed the passengers that takeoff was not possible for technical reasons. The connecting flight to Shanghai was subsequently postponed several times—first to midnight, then to 3 a.m., and later to 4:30 a.m. It was eventually canceled altogether.
According to *Hangzhou News*, the cabin crew provided passengers with drinks, instant noodles, and snacks in the middle of the night. Later, the air conditioning apparently failed as well. Passengers reported that it was getting hotter and more stuffy in the cabin. One person is said to have collapsed. The first passengers were not allowed to disembark until around 7:30 a.m. local time. The plane was not completely cleared until around 9:00 a.m.—just under 24 hours after takeoff from Dubai.
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Emirates confirmed the incident to Emirates confirmed the incident to “aerotelegraph” . The airline cited bad weather and an additional technical malfunction as the reasons. After disembarking, passengers were provided with meals, hotel rooms, and shuttle buses to Shanghai, depending on their preferences.
Emirates apologized for the inconvenience and thanked Hangzhou Airport as well as the immigration and customs authorities involved for their support. The Airbus A380 did not take off again from Hangzhou until the evening of July 24.