An Emirates flight from Dubai to Shanghai turned into a test of patience for the passengers. Due to bad weather, a technical malfunction, and a lack of replacement crew, they had to remain on the plane for nearly 24 hours before they were allowed to disembark.

Due to technical problems, bad weather, and a lack of a replacement crew, passengers on an Emirates flight were forced to remain on the plane for 24 hours.

There was no backup crew Emirates Flight Turns into an Odyssey – Passengers Allowed to Disembark Only After 24 Hours

Here's what it's all about A flight from Dubai to Shanghai had to land in Hangzhou due to bad weather. The scheduled connecting flight was later canceled due to a technical malfunction.

The passengers had to wait on the plane for nearly 24 hours. They were provided with drinks and snacks during the night.

After the passengers disembarked, Emirates arranged for hotels, meals, and onward transportation to Shanghai, and apologized for the inconvenience. Summary created with

What began as a routine flight from Dubai to Shanghai turned out to be an odyssey for passengers and crew. Emirates Flight EK302 was scheduled to land in Shanghai. But bad weather threw a wrench in those plans.

After several delays, the Airbus finally touched down in Hangzhou at around 9 p.m. local time, after more than nine hours in the air—about 150 kilometers from its intended destination.

The flight was canceled entirely

The Airbus was actually supposed to continue on to Shanghai after a brief stopover in Hangzhou. But that didn't happen. The original crew had already reached their maximum allowable duty time and had to be replaced. Because Emirates normally operates the route to Hangzhou with an Airbus A350, there was no qualified replacement crew available on site. They first had to be flown in from Shanghai.

In addition, it turned out that the plane had a technical malfunction. According to the newspaper *Hangzhou News*, Emirates informed the passengers that takeoff was not possible for technical reasons. The connecting flight to Shanghai was subsequently postponed several times—first to midnight, then to 3 a.m., and later to 4:30 a.m. It was eventually canceled altogether.

Passengers were not allowed to disembark until the next morning

According to *Hangzhou News*, the cabin crew provided passengers with drinks, instant noodles, and snacks in the middle of the night. Later, the air conditioning apparently failed as well. Passengers reported that it was getting hotter and more stuffy in the cabin. One person is said to have collapsed. The first passengers were not allowed to disembark until around 7:30 a.m. local time. The plane was not completely cleared until around 9:00 a.m.—just under 24 hours after takeoff from Dubai.

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Emirates confirmed the incident to Emirates confirmed the incident to “aerotelegraph” . The airline cited bad weather and an additional technical malfunction as the reasons. After disembarking, passengers were provided with meals, hotel rooms, and shuttle buses to Shanghai, depending on their preferences.

Emirates apologized for the inconvenience and thanked Hangzhou Airport as well as the immigration and customs authorities involved for their support. The Airbus A380 did not take off again from Hangzhou until the evening of July 24.

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