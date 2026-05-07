The family of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan can look forward to millions in agricultural money from the EU. EPA/IAN LANGSDON/Keystone (Archivbild)

According to a media report, the royal family of the Emirates has received 65 million Swiss francs in agricultural subsidies from the EU. The family owns land in three EU member states

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you They own land in three EU member states: The royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has received 65 million Swiss francs in agricultural subsidies from Brussels, according to a media report.

The family of Mohammed bin Sayed Al Nahyan is one of the richest in the world thanks to income from the oil business.

Every year, around 55 billion euros flow to agricultural businesses and landowners. Show more

According to a media report, the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Al Nahyan has received more than 71 million euros in EU agricultural funds (around 65 million Swiss francs). The funds were spent between 2019 and 2024 on the family's estates in Romania, Italy and Spain, reported the Guardian, El Diario and G4Media newspapers on Thursday. The EU Commission "took note" of the report.

Agricultural funding is one of the largest items in the EU budget. Every year, around 55 billion euros flow to farms and landowners. The amount of payments depends largely on the area of land farmed: The larger the field, the more money there is. Before Brexit, the British royal family was one of the largest recipients.

The family of the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Sayed Al Nahyan, is one of the richest in the world thanks to its oil revenues. According to the media report, they received the money primarily through the Romanian agricultural company Agricost. According to the report, Agricost cultivates around 57,000 hectares, owns the largest single agricultural business in the EU and received around 10.5 million euros in EU funding in 2024.

Brussels wants to act

A spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Thursday that Brussels would contact the authorities in the affected EU countries. The Commission itself does not intervene in the disbursement of funds, she continued: "This task and responsibility lies with the member states." Brussels therefore does not keep lists of the recipients or their owners.

For a new edition of agricultural funding from 2028, the Commission has proposed limiting the funding to a maximum of 100,000 euros per farm per year. Brussels has put forward such proposals several times in recent decades, but they have never prevailed. Farmers' associations in several countries, including the German Farmers' Association, are campaigning against an upper limit.