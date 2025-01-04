Arno Els Quinton and Greta Marie Otteson. Facebook

Police in Vietnam are investigating the death of a British-South African couple. Empty alcohol bottles and locked doors raise questions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British-South African couple has been found dead in Vietnam.

Numerous doors in the villa were locked and there was no evidence of violence.

The couple had only recently announced their engagement and had been living in the region since July 2024. Show more

In Vietnam, the death of a British-South African couple raises many questions. Police in Hội An are investigating the case after the bodies of Greta Marie Otteson and her fiancé Arno Els Quinton were discovered in different rooms of a lodging on December 26. The couple had only recently announced their engagement and had been living in the region since July 2024, the BBC reports.

Otteson, 33, a well-known social media manager and travel influencer, was found in her room on the second floor, while Quinton, a 36-year-old South African, was one floor up. Police found no signs of violence or burglary, but several empty alcohol bottles were recovered and are now being investigated.

Circumstances completely unclear

Friends of the couple describe them as a harmonious duo who fit together perfectly despite their differences. In an Instagram post, they celebrated their engagement with pictures from Hội An and shared their happiness about their life together in Asia. Arno worked as a barista and stand-up comedian, while Greta continued to work in social media.

The circumstances of her death remain unclear and police are continuing their investigation. A police spokesperson stressed that there was no evidence of theft as the couple's personal belongings remained untouched. No external violence was initially detected either. The Vietnamese authorities hope to gain further insights by analyzing the alcohol bottles.