Video shows shock Engine explodes mid-flight

Nicole Agostini

13.2.2026

This video footage is terrifying. They show how an Arik Air Boeing 737-700 had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday even though the left engine had exploded.

13.02.2026, 15:57

A loud bang on the left engine and the flight crew of the Arik Air Boeing 737-700 realize that it has exploded. The passengers scream and panic. Some of them filmed the accident and posted the footage of the shredded engine on social media.

This incident occurred on Wednesday on the flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt. The pilot had to make an emergency landing in Benin. You can find out more details in the video above.

