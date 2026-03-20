I'm really NOT Banksy! North London builder says he's furious at being repeatedly mistaken for elusive street artist following new investigation into millionaire's real identity https://t.co/K54BpAPqRm — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 18, 2026

The identity of the famous street artist Banksy is said to have been revealed recently - but the published photo is causing confusion: a London janitor looks very similar to the person who is supposed to be Banksy and has been under siege ever since.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Journalists want the true identity of street artist Banksy revealed.

This has consequences: A London janitor became the center of attention because he can be seen in a photo next to a Banksy graffiti and resembles the alleged artist.

Fans have been harassing him with phone calls. Now he wants to take legal action. Show more

He is one of the most enigmatic artists of our time: street artist Banksy, whose works are widespread and extremely popular around the world. His motifs are printed en masse on posters, T-shirts and coffee cups and generate high revenues for companies. The unsolved mystery surrounding his identity has contributed significantly to his continued success.

Investigative journalists once again believe they have unmasked Banksy - but there have been several such revelations before. Over the years, various prominent names have been bandied about, including Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack. The suspicion is based on his Bristol origins and his past as a graffiti artist, among other things. Jamie Hewlett, the co-founder of the band Gorillaz, was also suspected at times. However, both theories were never confirmed.

Is Banksy a construction worker?

Banksy has been associated with Bristol for years, which is still considered likely. New research by Reuters journalists suggests that Robin Gunningham could be behind the pseudonym. He was already suspected of being the person behind the pseudonym Banksy in 2008. According to media reports, Gunningham is a construction worker, which has once again fueled speculation.

Banksy's identity has been debated, and closely guarded, for decades. A quest to solve the riddle took Reuters from a bombed-out Ukrainian village to London and downtown Manhattan — and uncovered much more than a name.



🔗 Read the full investigation: https://t.co/3WoD8uaKhC

✍️… pic.twitter.com/FKtwQVpPNA — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2026

New evidence is provided by his former manager Steve Lazarides, of all people, who reported in a book that Banksy had been arrested in New York.

Fans confuse Banksy with janitor

Since the alleged unmasking, George Georgiou has been besieged by Banksy fans and mistaken for the street artist. The reason for the confusion? George Georgiou was photographed next to a Banksy graffiti in North London in March 2024 - right next to the artwork.

The images quickly spread online and sparked speculation. Some users and media asked themselves: Is that Banksy? And because Georgiou looks similar to the alleged Banksy Robin Gunningham, things have started up again since the Reuters revelation, as he told the agency.

However, the man is not a street art star, but a janitor, as he explains to Reuters. The building where he was photographed belongs to his son, and Georgiou only helped to protect the Banksy graffiti with Plexiglas, which was on the wall of the building one day.

The situation is stressful for him: he receives up to 30 calls a day, he says. The constant reactions are extremely annoying. According to the Daily Mail, he is now even considering legal action.

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