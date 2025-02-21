The young woman died at Barnet Hospital. Screenshot Google Review

A student from London dies of meningitis after doctors initially diagnosed her with flu. The case is now under investigation.

Sophie Ward, a young student from London, suffered from severe headaches and aching limbs, was sensitive to light and constantly extremely tired. At the hospital, the 20-year-old was finally told that she had flu. The doctors advised her to rest at home.

But the next morning, her condition deteriorated dramatically. She was taken to hospital again, but all help came too late. Sophie died of septic meningitis and her father says that she even bled from her eyes, according to theDaily Mail.

Case currently under investigation

The family is heartbroken over the loss of their daughter. "She was funny and gentle. If you were Sophie's parent, you were lucky. She was such a fulfilled person," says Paul Ward.

In memory of his daughter, he has raised 20,000 pounds, around 22,700 francs, for the charity Meningitis Now.

The case is currently being investigated at Barnet Coroner's Court in north London to find out whether Sophie's death could have been avoided.

