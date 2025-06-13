22:22

Swiss security expert Roland Popp is "very pessimistic" that Iran will return to the negotiating table on its nuclear program. "I rather fear that Iran will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," said Popp on Swiss television's Tagesschau SRF.

Such a withdrawal would mean that there would no longer be any international verification of Iranian activities in this area, said the expert, who works at the Security Policy Research Center at ETH Zurich. With Iran as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, we knew roughly what was going on in this country. If Iran left, all control would be gone "and basically anything could happen".

When asked what would happen if Iran did not come back to the negotiating table, Popp said that he did not expect an escalation. Although Iran has a security partnership with Russia, it does not have a real alliance with a duty to provide assistance. Iran has only a few allies.

Popp went on to say that the nuclear program has something like a material and a spiritual part. The "hardware" - i.e. the nuclear facilities - could be destroyed, but not the "software" - i.e. the knowledge of the bomb program and the political will to produce a nuclear bomb.