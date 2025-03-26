Pete Hegseth shared sensitive military information in the chat. Screenshot

For the first time since it became public knowledge, the US magazine "The Atlantic" has published the entire chat history of Trump employees. It shows that sensitive data was shared.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Atlantic" published the complete chat history about US attacks on the Houthi militia.

The messages show that specific mission details and timetables were shared without security.

Trump had previously denied that classified information was exchanged in the chat. Show more

Following the security breach in a group chat between high-ranking US government representatives, the US magazine "The Atlantic" has published a full-length chat about plans to attack the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Screenshots of the chat published on Wednesday contain numerous details such as exact attack times and the aircraft used.

"According toThe Atlantic, it decided to publish the information after US President Donald Trump's administration repeatedly denied that classified information had been exchanged in the unsecured chat.

"Weather is FAVORABLE"

In an article published earlier this week, "Atlantic" editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that he had apparently been accidentally invited to an internal government chat group on the messaging service Signal, in which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, among others, had exchanged information about concrete attack plans against the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The chat history now reveals for the first time exactly how the talks went. A large part of the conversation revolved around possible reasons for the attacks on the Huthi. On Saturday, March 15, at 11:44 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, a concrete update will follow.

Hegseth posts, "TIME UPDATE (11:44 ET): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just confirmed by CENTCOM that mission launch is possible." CENTCOM is the military operational command for the Middle East.

Trump administration speaks of "slip-up"

This is followed by further text messages: "1215 hrs: F-18 launch", "1345: First strike window begins (target terrorist is at known location." Further messages follow later: "1536: Start of the second F-18 attack - the first sea-based Tomahawks are also launched."

The actual attack was transmitted to the chat in practically real time. In the evening, Hegseth posts: "Further attacks have been going on for hours, and I will provide a first full report tomorrow. But on time, on target and good results so far."

Trump had subsequently dismissed the incident as a "slip of the tongue". His spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had stated that "no war plans" were discussed in the chat group and "no classified information was exchanged".