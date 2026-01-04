Civil air traffic has apparently come to a standstill over Greece. According to representatives of the authorities, no more aircraft are currently landing in the country. No take-offs have been recorded either.
Representatives of Greek civil aviation and Athens airport confirmed that no incoming flights are currently being handled. A failure of all communication systems is cited as a possible cause. Official details are not yet available.
A look at the flight tracking platform Flightradar24 supports this information: The airspace over Greece is almost completely empty there, regular air traffic cannot be seen.
It is currently unclear how long the restrictions will last. The authorities have not yet commented on a possible date for the resumption of flight operations.
Pictures from the internet show numerous people waiting at Athens airport for further information. Check-in and security checks have been completely halted.