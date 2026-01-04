There are currently no more flights over Greece. Flightradar24

There are currently no more flights over Greece. Authorities confirm a standstill in the airspace - a possible cause is a failure of the communication systems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are currently no more airplanes flying over Greece.

The aviation authorities are talking about a possible communications failure.

Flight data shows an almost empty airspace over the country. Show more

Civil air traffic has apparently come to a standstill over Greece. According to representatives of the authorities, no more aircraft are currently landing in the country. No take-offs have been recorded either.

Representatives of Greek civil aviation and Athens airport confirmed that no incoming flights are currently being handled. A failure of all communication systems is cited as a possible cause. Official details are not yet available.

A look at the flight tracking platform Flightradar24 supports this information: The airspace over Greece is almost completely empty there, regular air traffic cannot be seen.

Numerous people are waiting at Athens airport for further information.

It is currently unclear how long the restrictions will last. The authorities have not yet commented on a possible date for the resumption of flight operations.

Pictures from the internet show numerous people waiting at Athens airport for further information. Check-in and security checks have been completely halted.