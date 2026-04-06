The fact that Kanye West is to perform in London is causing a great deal of criticism in the UK. (archive picture) dpa

Scandalous rapper Kanye West is to perform on stage at a major festival in London. The plans have been met with fierce criticism - the Prime Minister has spoken out and sponsors are pulling out.

DPA dpa

Following the announcement that US scandal rapper Kanye West is to perform at a festival in London, there are calls in the UK for the musician to be banned from entering the country. The government could ban the entry of any person who is not a citizen and whose presence would not be beneficial to the public good, wrote the activist group Campaign Against Antisemitism on the X platform. West is a "clear-cut case".

The 48-year-old rapper, who now goes by the name Ye and performed in Los Angeles last week, had repeatedly attracted attention with racist and anti-Semitic comments. He is due to headline the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park this summer (July 10-12). Prime Minister Keir Starmer had described the planning as "deeply worrying".

West had released a song entitled "Heil Hitler" last year. At the beginning of 2026, he asked for an apology in the Wall Street Journal. "I am neither a Nazi nor an anti-Semite," wrote the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, attributing his earlier comments to a bipolar disorder.

The Prime Minister is right to be deeply concerned that @WirelessFest wants to headline someone whose anti-Jewish bigotry has gone as far as recording a track titled ‘Heil Hitler’ less than a year ago.



But the Prime Minister is not a bystander.



The Government can ban anyone… https://t.co/cBgzcE4TEU — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) April 5, 2026

Labor MP: Do not allow entry

Starmer's party colleague Rachael Maskell, who sits in Parliament for the York Central constituency, told the BBC: "We cannot allow these artists to be given a platform." West should not be allowed to enter the UK because of his anti-Semitic remarks. Starmer had said that everyone had a responsibility "to ensure that Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe and protected".

The organizers of the festival have not yet commented. According to media reports, two sponsors, including the drinks brand Pepsi, have already pulled out.