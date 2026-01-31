Epstein files: Insight into email correspondence with Andrew? - Gallery The name "Andrew" also appears frequently in the newly released files. (archive photo) Image: dpa The name Sarah is also mentioned in the Epstein files. (archive photo) Image: dpa Epstein files: Insight into email correspondence with Andrew? - Gallery The name "Andrew" also appears frequently in the newly released files. (archive photo) Image: dpa The name Sarah is also mentioned in the Epstein files. (archive photo) Image: dpa

British ex-Prince Andrew has repeatedly claimed that he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein's machinations. However, newly published files could now put him in need of an explanation.

Epstein is said to have arranged a dinner for Andrew with a 26-year-old Russian woman in London in 2010.

Further emails show that Epstein planned a dinner with prominent participants for Andrew.

Andrew always claimed that he was unaware of his friend's activities. Show more

The recently published files in the abuse scandal surrounding the deceased US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein appear to provide an insight into his correspondence with the former British Prince Andrew (65). Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (66) is also likely to appear in the files.

It appears from an email correspondence that Epstein arranged a dinner for Andrew with a 26-year-old Russian woman in London in 2010 - shortly after the American had served his sentence for prostituting minors. The reply, signed with Andrew's signature "HRH The Duke of York KG" and the letter "A", reads: "(...) I would be delighted to see her". Further emails show that Epstein was planning a celebrity dinner for Andrew.

Andrew claims to have known nothing about the machinations

Epstein was considered to have excellent connections and moved in the highest circles. At the same time, he ran an abuse ring for years, to which dozens of girls and young women fell victim. Andrew always claimed that he was unaware of his friend's activities. One of Epstein's victims made concrete accusations against the younger brother of King Charles III (77).

The US-American Virginia Giuffre, who has since died, accused Andrew of having sexually abused her several times, including as a minor in London in 2001. According to the accusation, she was brought to the UK with Epstein in tow and forced to have sex with Andrew. A now infamous photo allegedly shows the two of them in the London home of Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell, where the abuse is said to have taken place.

Andrew denied everything, but a civil lawsuit in the USA ended in a settlement allegedly worth millions.

Is Andrew the "Invisible Man"?

Over the course of time, Andrew lost his role as an official representative of the royal family as well as all honors, military ranks and titles as a result of the allegations. Most recently, King Charles also stripped him of the title "Prince", which he had acquired by birth. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He also has to move out of the luxurious Royal Lodge estate in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Further documents show an email correspondence between Epstein and a Sarah from 2009, the content of which suggests that it is Andrew's ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. Epstein is referred to as a "legend" and "brother I've always wanted". In an interview with the "Evening Standard" newspaper in 2011, "Fergie" had already admitted to having accepted 15,000 pounds (approx. 16,000 francs) from Epstein and regretted the connection to the sex offender.

It is sometimes difficult to assign the partly redacted files. Other emails suggest that a mysterious contact of Epstein's confidante Maxwell called "The Invisible Man" could be Andrew. For example, a possible stay on Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, is discussed, which the contact signing "A" is unable to attend because of his children.

"Sarah" is also mentioned

The US Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents as well as thousands of videos and photos on Friday evening. Merely being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing. Many of the individuals previously identified had always denied involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.