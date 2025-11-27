Always a topic of conversation: FBI Director Kash Patel. Picture: Keystone

Is FBI Director Kash Patel on Trump's hit list? The White House denies a report to this effect, but the negative headlines about the 45-year-old are piling up. First the mistake with the Kirk assassin, then the Epstein case - and there is also criticism about his girlfriend.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Donald Trump is considering firing FBI chief Kash Patel.

The White House denies this: Trump immediately emphasizes that Patel is doing a good job.

Epstein case, expensive girlfriend, social media: These 3 issues tarnish Patel's tenure so far. Show more

"This story is completely made up," writes Karoline Leavitt on X. As "MS Now" - formerly MSNBC - brings this "fake news", a meeting of Donald Trump and his security team is taking place in the Oval Office, the White House spokeswoman continues. Among them is FBI chief Kash Patel.

Leavitt reads the headline to the president: "Sources say Trump is considering firing Kash Patel," reads the title. "He said, "'What, that's totally wrong. Come on, Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!" Leavitt goes on to describe, warning, "Don't believe the fake news!"

This story is completely made up.



In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel.



I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

"MS Now" claims to have learned from three anonymous people that Patel is on the hit list because he is making too many negative headlines. He could be replaced at the end of the year by Andrew Bailey, who is currently one of the deputies of FBI Deputy Director Don Bongino.

Three big bucks

The issue seems to be on Trump's mind. Yesterday, when he traditionally gives life to two turkeys before Thanksgiving, he also thinks of his FBI chief , who is "very busy doing a good job". Afterwards, on Air Force One, he emphasizes again: "He's doing a great job!"

🚨 JUST IN: Aboard Air Force One, President Trump PERSONALLY shuts down rumor that he wants to fire Kash Patel



“No! He’s doing a great job!” pic.twitter.com/Nt2LwgwuNV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

But even if Patel's dismissal is not planned, it cannot be denied that the 45-year-old is more of a burden than an asset to the government. The lawyer has made three major blunders since taking office on February 21.

The most recent controversy centers on Patel's handling of the Epstein files. At the same time, the New Yorker has repeatedly made headlines in connection with his relationship - and, last but not least, he has attracted a great deal of criticism with his way of communicating.

The Epstein case

The FBI is investigating people such as Bill Clinton, Larry Summers and Reid Hoffman. Could further investigations be launched? His agency is looking into it, the FBI director replied yesterday to "Los Angeles Times" journalist Catherine Herridge.

"But there is an important difference: the information that the government has and the information that Epstein's executors have. The executors didn't want to share the information with the government, even though we asked them to," Patel says.

Trump is releasing the Epstein files, and Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are acting completely normal



[image or embed] — The Daily Show (@thedailyshow.com) 21. November 2025 um 17:14

"Daily Beast" inquires of the person in charge: "FBI Director Patel is wrong when he claims that the estate has refused the Justice Department's requests for information - we are not aware of any such requests," is the response. "The estate has always cooperated with lawful requests for information."

The estate only handed over 20,000 more documents to the House Oversight Committee earlier this month, it added. In the interview, Patel pledged to meet the 30-day deadline by which the Epstein files must be made public.

However, he restricted that no information related to ongoing proceedings would be published. This is strange: in mid-September, the FBI chief told a Senate committee that there was no information that Jeffrey Epstein had supplied other pedophiles with girls.

In the summer, his agency and the Department of Justice confirmed that there was no client list - and that Epstein's death was in fact a suicide. At that time, the White House was still doing everything it could to sweep the issue under the carpet. The Epstein victims will hardly believe that Patel is now doing an honest job in this matter.

Expensive girlfriend

When the FBI director travels, he must also take the FBI jet - in order to have access to secure means of communication. But that doesn't apply to private trips, and yet Kash Patel is using a $60 million government plane to attend a wrestling event in Pennsylvania with his girlfriend, it was reported earlier this month.

21 Ferbuar in Washington: Kash Patel is sworn in as FBI director. His girlfriend Alexis Wilkins stands to his right. Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The 45-year-old is dating 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins: After the event, the couple will fly on to Nashville, Tennessee, where Wilkins lives. Patel brushes off criticism of this on X: his girlfriend is "a true patriot" who has done "more for this nation than most would do in ten lifetimes".

I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists — and so much more.



Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) November 2, 2025

And now the "New York Times" (NYT) adds that Patel deployed a special police SWAT unit to protect his girlfriend during a public appearance: Wilkens was scheduled to sing the national anthem at a National Rifle Association event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patel Under Scrutiny for Use of SWAT Teams to Protect His Girlfriend When Alexis Wilkins, an aspiring country singer dating the F.B.I. director, Kash Patel, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Atlanta in the spring, she arrived with a formidabl



[image or embed] — @billspaced (@billspaced.com) 23. November 2025 um 18:12

The troupe left the event early when the situation turned out to be safe, according to the "NYT". Wilkens and Patel did not like that at all: The FBI director reportedly complained loudly about the commander of the SWAT team.

Kash Patel pictured in pink Lego car ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix amid concerns over his spending on trips and security www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a...



[image or embed] — The TrumpRussiaGuide 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@trumprussiaties.bsky.social) 23. November 2025 um 20:33

The deployment of the special unit to protect Patel's girlfriend was "extremely unusual", summarizes the NYT. The FBI justifies itself by saying that Wilkin's life was threatened. However, the bad press about his lifestyle could prove to be a stumbling block for the FBI chief's future career.

Social media

After the political murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Kash Patel made it public via X on September 11 that the shooter had been caught:

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Less than two hours later, the FBI director had to correct himself, saying the man had been released: Patel had communicated prematurely. However, such criticism leaves him cold: "I was transparent in how I handled our findings with the public," says Patel.

He is also quoted as saying: "Could I have put it better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret publishing it? Not at all."