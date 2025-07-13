The publication of an internal judicial memo has turned Donald Trump's most loyal supporters against him. Instead of revelations about Jeffrey Epstein's prominent contacts, there were only old findings. The maga movement is outraged.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new US government memo contradicts expectations in the right-wing camp: there is no "client list" in the Epstein case.

Conspiracy theorists and Trump influencers are fuming - Attorney General Pam Bondi comes under fire.

Elon Musk pours fuel on the fire and positions himself as a Trump rival for 2026. Show more

The Epstein files should have been a triumph for Donald Trump - now they threaten to boomerang. At the beginning of the week, US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel published a memo in which they state: There are no reliable new findings in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Neither a "client list" nor evidence of prominent accomplices.

The suicide of the convicted sex offender in a prison cell in 2019 is also no longer in doubt. A conclusion - at least from the government's point of view.

But instead of clarification, the paper provoked a revolt. There is great disappointment in the camp of Trump's maga movement (Make America Great Again). Many had hoped that the Department of Justice would reveal secret networks of paedophile elites - a myth that has haunted right-wing circles for years.

The outrage was not long in coming. The ultra-right radio presenter Alex Jones spoke of a "disgusting betrayal" on X (formerly Twitter), influencer Laura Loomer even called for Bondi's dismissal. The president had "lied" to his base.

We were promised transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Instead, we got Pam Blondi @PamBondi, a Fox News addict waving around a binder of heavily redacted and recycled documents like it's some sort of bombshell.



President Trump appointed her. Now, he needs to fire her.… pic.twitter.com/bzoY9O4x6r — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 10, 2025

Not everyone believed the government's words either. The well-known US conspiracy blogger Matt Wallace, for example, posted the same night: "There are rumors that the list has surfaced on the darknet. My team and I will be looking for it."

Musk provides more fuel for the fire

Trump himself reacted visibly annoyed. "Are you still talking about that Epstein guy?" he asked a reporter at a cabinet meeting. The following day, he demonstratively backed his minister. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote: "What's wrong with my boys? [...] Pam Bondi is doing a fantastic job."

Elon Musk is providing additional fuel. The former Trump ally and now political rival published a series of explosive statements on X over the weekend. "He keeps saying 'Epstein' while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," Musk mocked Trump. And demanded: "Publish the files - as promised."

Seriously.



He said “Epstein” half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein.



Just release the files as promised. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

In another post, Musk asked: "What kind of system is it where thousands of children were abused, there are video recordings of the perpetrators - and none of them are charged?" It was "a big fucking deal". The allusion: Trump's government is willfully delaying an investigation.

Musk goes even further: at the beginning of July, he claimed that Trump himself appeared in the Epstein files. "That's the real reason they're not being released," Musk wrote - and added: "Mark this post for later. The truth will come out."

Although he has since deleted this post and apologized ("I went too far"), the political bombshell remains live. Musk has long been pursuing his own agenda: he wants to win seats in the 2026 midterm elections with his "America Party" - and undermine Trump's power base.

The Epstein case has shadowed Trump for years. In an interview in 2002, he described the billionaire as a "great guy" - with a "penchant for young women". They were neighbors in Palm Beach and appeared together on flight lists and in photos. Although Trump has never been found guilty of any wrongdoing, distrust is growing among some of his own supporters.