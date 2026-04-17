Former British Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson (left) and Jeffrey Epstein (right) in an undated photo released by the US Department of Justice. KEYSTONE

New revelations about the appointment of Epstein confidant Peter Mandelson as ambassador have once again put the British head of government Starmer in serious trouble.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Mandelson, linked to Jeffrey Epstein, has been made a British diplomat despite failing security checks, the Guardian has revealed.

A senior Foreign Office official must go after overriding the recommendations of security agencies.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer claims to have known nothing before the incident and is being heavily criticized shortly before important elections. Show more

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has once again come under severe pressure over the appointment of Epstein friend Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the USA.

Just a few weeks before important regional and local elections in the UK, leading politicians called for his resignation. It had previously emerged that Mandelson, a political veteran, had been given the post despite failing security checks.

According to a report by the Guardian, a government spokesperson confirmed this to the PA news agency. According to the report, the recommendation of the security authorities was overruled by the Foreign Office.

Top official must resign

The highest official in the British Foreign Office, Olly Robbins, had to take direct responsibility. Prime Minister Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper had lost confidence in the top official, PA reported on Friday night.

"That I wasn't told that Peter Mandelson had failed security vetting when he was appointed is staggering," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says



Follow live: https://t.co/kcOHQNpxG3 pic.twitter.com/XR1o1Wsfl8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 17, 2026

Cabinet member Darren Jones rejected the calls for Starmer to resign. The Prime Minister did not know anything about the decision and therefore did not mislead Parliament when he assured it that Mandelson's appointment had been duly carried out, Jones told radio station LBC. Misleading Parliament is a clear reason for resignation in Great Britain.

Starmer himself expressed his anger. "I was not told that he had failed the security check, no member of the cabinet was informed (...)", the Prime Minister told journalists. This was completely unacceptable and he was "absolutely furious". He would present all the facts transparently in parliament on Monday.

Opposition calls for Starmer's resignation

The right-wing populist politician Nigel Farage, whose Reform Party is ahead of the Social Democrats of Starmer's Labor Party and the Conservatives in the polls, called on the head of government to resign.

Peter Mandelson, seen here in London on March 10, is keeping British politics on tenterhooks. KEYSTONE

It is not possible for a civil servant like Robbins to make such a far-reaching decision without the knowledge of the cabinet, said Farage in an interview with the radio station LBC. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch of the Conservatives told the BBC about Starmer: "He lied and it's time for him to resign."

Former Business Secretary and Labour Party veteran Peter Mandelson has long been considered controversial. Nevertheless, his appointment as ambassador to Washington shortly after US President Donald Trump took office was initially seen as a smart move.

Close ties with Epstein

Mandelson was believed to be able to ensnare the fickle US President. However, following the publication of documents from the abuse scandal surrounding the late US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, he became a serious liability.

It emerged that Mandelson had far closer ties with the convicted sex offender Epstein than was initially known. He is also suspected of having passed on confidential information to the investor Epstein during his time as Business Secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The US businessman had run an abuse ring for years and at the same time maintained close contacts with the highest circles in politics, business and academia.