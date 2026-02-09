The Epstein files are causing a stir worldwide. (archive picture) dpa

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein apparently deliberately sought contact with the Kremlin. New documents paint a picture of a network of politicians and oligarchs - and raise questions about possible secret service interests.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you New documents show that Jeffrey Epstein tried for years to establish contacts with high-ranking Russian politicians.

In doing so, he used international networks of diplomats, investors and entrepreneurs.

So far, there is no evidence of direct intelligence service connections, but they are causing political debate. Show more

New documents published by the US Department of Justice suggest that convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to establish contacts with the Russian leadership over a period of years. In emails from 2013 to 2018, Epstein repeatedly asked international intermediaries to facilitate talks with top Russian politicians - including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The then Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, played a central role in this, as analyzed by the US broadcaster CNN. Jagland informed Epstein in an email on May 14, 2013 that he wanted to send a message to Putin on Epstein's behalf that Epstein could be of use. "I have a friend who can help you take the necessary steps (and then introduce you) and ask if a meeting with you would be of interest to him," Jagland wrote.

Epstein replied: "He is in a unique position to do something great, similar to Sputnik for the space race. You can tell him that you and I are close and that I am advising Gates. This is confidential. I would like to meet him, but at least for two to three hours, not less."

In 2018, Epstein suggested to Jagland that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could "gain insights" by talking to him. Jagland stated that he would pass on the suggestion. The Norwegian authorities are now investigating the politician. Jagland denies any wrongdoing.

Contacts with diplomats, oligarchs and investors

Earlier contacts between the billionaire and Russian diplomats are also visible in the documents, writes CNN. Epstein regularly met the Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin, who died in 2017, in New York and offered to support his son professionally.

The documents also show relationships with Russian economic players. Epstein described the former Russian government official Sergei Belyakov, later manager of state investment funds, as a close friend and offered international investors meetings with him. Belyakov was associated with the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, an important platform for Russian economic and foreign policy.

Epstein also claimed to have advised the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the US in 2018. It remains unclear whether any personal meetings actually took place.

Another contact was the entrepreneur Masha Drokova Bucher, a former activist in a pro-Kremlin youth organization who worked as a PR manager for Epstein for a time. She later denied financial links to Russian oligarchs.

Speculation about secret service connections

The publications were made politically explosive by statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He announced investigations into Epstein's possible links to Russian secret services and warned of possible compromising material against Western leaders.

The Kremlin rejected such suspicions. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the theory of Epstein being controlled by Russian services was "not to be taken seriously".

So far, analysts see the documents primarily as evidence of Epstein's attempt to present himself as an international power broker. The documents do not contain any evidence of a meeting with President Putin or direct cooperation with Russian intelligence services.

Epstein traveled to Russia several times

Flight logs confirm several trips to Russia by Epstein, including a visit to Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2002 together with Ghislaine Maxwell. A photo also shows him in the late 1990s in the closed scientific city of Sarov, a former center of Soviet nuclear research. Shortly before his arrest in 2019, Epstein once again applied for a Russian visa, according to emails.

The documents paint a picture of a man who sought international political contacts - including in Russia. Whether these contacts went beyond personal and business interests remains unclear.