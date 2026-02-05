Haley Robson was abused by Jeffrey Epstein in 2002. Bild: EPA/Luke Johnson

At the age of 16, Haley Robson was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Her conclusion after the publication of the files is bitter. And Robson also has nothing good to say about Donald Trump.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you When Haley Robson was 16 years old, she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Now her name appears in the investigation files published by the Department of Justice.

In an interview, the US-American was bitterly disappointed by this - as well as by Donald Trump.

Robson was "astonished that he still claims not to be involved in Epstein's world", she said of the US President. Show more

Three million pages of documents and thousands of videos and photos: It will probably be some time before the files on the Jeffrey Epstein case recently released by the US Department of Justice have been worked through. They already reveal considerable omissions in the investigation.

The fact that passages containing private details about Epstein's victims were inadequately redacted also made headlines. This also affected Haley Robson, who was abused by Epstein in 2002.

"It wasn't just names and phone numbers. It also contained social security numbers, ID cards, addresses, private legal documents such as divorce certificates and uncensored photos of underage girls," Robson said angrily in an interview with the "Corriere della Sera".

"When I arrived, Epstein took me upstairs"

The US-American and once staunch Republican was bitterly disappointed with Donald Trump. "He kept repeating: 'We will be transparent. We want answers,'" she said of the US president. This did not happen, which is why Robson concluded with disappointment: "Trump lied, he betrayed us."

"We should launch a concrete investigation into the complicity of certain individuals, including our president, in this matter," she demanded, knowing that, according to the government, this "will not happen".

Donald Trump is not only mentioned but also pictured in the investigation files on the Jeffrey Epstein case. Bild: House Oversight Committee

Until the investigation files were published, she had not known that Trump and Epstein were known to each other. Reading the files was "a shock". At the same time, Robson was "amazed that he still claims not to be involved in Epstein's world": "All you have to do is look at the files."

Victim explains Jeffrey Epstein's "superpower"

In an interview with the Italian newspaper, Haley Robson also looked back on that fateful night in 2002. "I was invited to Jeffrey's house on a pretext. When I arrived, Epstein took me upstairs," she recalled. "He abused me for a whole hour."

At the same time, she qualified that she was not a victim of sex trafficking: "I was abused by Jeffrey in that particular context." Even today, 24 years later, this terrible experience still leaves its mark on her. Epstein is still often the subject of her appointments with her psychologist, explained Robson.

"We talk about his personality, his characteristics, the fact that he was a master manipulator," she explained. "That was his superpower." Robson put forward the theory that Epstein "could have sold ice to Eskimos".