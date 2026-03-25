Victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke to the BBC about their experiences. Screenshot BBC

In a BBC interview, five women recounted their experiences of abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein - and at the same time expressed doubts about the official account of his death.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In a BBC interview, five women describe their abusive experiences with Jeffrey Epstein and emphasize that he deliberately exploited their fear and helplessness.

For years, Epstein ran an extensive abuse ring with many victims and contacts in the highest social circles.

Those affected report long-term psychological consequences and doubt the official account of Epstein's death. Show more

In a BBC interview, five women gave vivid accounts of their experiences of abuse in connection with the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "He liked the fear in our eyes," says one of the women. "I think he liked the fact that we were frozen and scared and didn't know what to do, and I think that excited him."

The US multimillionaire, who died on remand in 2019, had run an abuse ring with a large number of victims for years. Epstein maintained excellent contacts in high society. A number of prominent figures appear in the files on the investigation published by the US Department of Justice in recent months. Mentioning them by name is not yet proof of misconduct.

The smile has disappeared

Some of the women talk about the moments when they met Epstein. During the program, they show photos of themselves that are said to have been taken around this time. "I no longer smile in the same way," says one of the women about her 18-year-old self - photographed at a moment before the abuse is said to have begun. "I was enjoying my life and I had no idea what I was in for."

The women do not believe in the official version, according to which Epstein took his own life in his cell at the age of 66. "Whoever killed him silenced him," says one of the women. Another says: "He knew he would get away with it."

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