Shortly before his death, Jeffrey Epstein drew up a will for 630 million dollars with 43 beneficiaries, including close confidants and celebrities.

These included his fiancée Karyna Shuliak, Ghislaine Maxwell and several close confidants.

However, according to the executors of the estate, no payments may be made as the money is to go to Epstein's victims. Show more

Jeffrey Epstein left behind a fortune of around 630 million US dollars after his death in August 2019. However, according to a report by "Business Insider", it is unclear whether anyone will benefit from this.

Two days before his death, the convicted sex offender signed a will in prison, which is recorded in the document "The 1953 Trust". It names 43 beneficiaries, including prominent names.

His then fiancée Karyna Shuliak was to receive 100 million dollars, including real estate such as his mansion in Manhattan and two private islands on the US Virgin Islands.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice and sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking, was awarded 10 million. His lawyer Darren Indyke (50 million) and accountant Richard Kahn (25 million) are also on the list.

Children of a Norwegian diplomat in the will

The fact that the children of Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul were also designated as heirs to 10 million dollars caused a stir. Juul, now ambassador to Jordan, was suspended by Norway's foreign ministry on Monday. In addition, Epstein's brother Mark Epstein was to receive a trust fund of 10 million for his children.

According to a lawyer for the executors of the estate, payment is highly unlikely. The entire assets are likely to be used to compensate the numerous victims, whose claims could completely consume the 630 million.

