The Refuge du Goûter on Mont Blanc. Mont Blanc

There was theft and vandalism in the huts on Mont Blanc at the beginning of September. Several alpinists from Germany and the Ukraine were arrested. The municipality of Saint-Gervais speaks of "unacceptable behavior".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Equipment and supplies were stolen from the Goûter and Tête Rousse huts.

A control post was broken into and several people were arrested.

The municipality of Saint-Gervais is calling for stricter rules to protect Mont Blanc. Show more

Mont Blanc is considered the "European Everest" - every year between 15,000 and 20,000 people attempt to reach the summit at 4805 meters. But not everyone sticks to the rules.

On September 7, several people stole climbing equipment, including shoes, from the Refuge du Goûter at an altitude of 3835 meters. This robbed climbers of their vital equipment and exposed them to a "serious risk", explained the municipality of Saint-Gervais in a statement.

At the same time, a control hut at the Refuge de Tête Rousse was broken into. There, the authorities found a devastated camp from which water and supplies had been stolen.

The high mountain gendarmerie managed to apprehend the suspected perpetrators - mountaineers from Germany and Ukraine - by helicopter. Charges have been filed against them.

"Unacceptable behavior"

The municipality strongly condemns the incidents: "Unfortunately, these incidents are not isolated cases", the communiqué states. Time and again, rules are broken and reckless actions occur on Mont Blanc. In 2020, the prefecture of Haute-Savoie had already tried to limit the number of climbers by means of a protection order. Officially, there is a capacity limit of 300 to 400 people, but at times up to 500 people crowd the mountain at the same time.

Saint-Gervais is now calling for the existing rules to be tightened and enforced more consistently in order to better protect nature and safety on Mont Blanc.

The incident prompted numerous comments on Facebook. "The mountains have become Disneyland - a theme park for digital city dwellers without respect," wrote one user. Others pointed out that thefts have been occurring in Alpine huts for decades.